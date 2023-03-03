Astăzi dimineață, o femeie de 53 de ani a fost descarcerată, în urma unui accident auto, produs între localitățile Călugăreni și Hulubești!

      O femeie, în vârstă de 53 de ani, a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale, în urma unui accident rutier ce s-a produs, în această dimineață, pe DC 107, între localitățile Călugăreni și Hulubești, județul Giurgiu.

În eveniment a fost implicat un singur autoturism, în care se afla doar conducătoarea auto.

      La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Punctului de Lucru Călugăreni, cu o autospecială de stingere, dotată cu modul de descarcerare și o ambulanță SAJ. Aceștia au găsit autoturismul în afara părții carosabile, în pădurea de pe marginea drumului, soferița fiind blocată în interior.

      Pompierii au ajutat-o să iasă în siguranță. Femeia era conștientă și cooperantă. Ea  a fost preluată de echipajul SAJ și transportată la spital. Salvatorii au asigurat măsurile de prevenire a incendiilor prin deconectarea bornelor de la bateria autoturismului.

      Polițiştii au făcut cercetarea la fața locului şi au deschis dosar penal pentru vătămare corporală din culpă.

(Jurnal)

