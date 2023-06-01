Astăzi dimineață, intrarea în Municipiul Giurgiu și cel spre Frontieră au fost blocate de autoturismele celor ce au plecat în microvacanța de 1 iunie și Rusalii. TIMP de AȘTEPTARE: 2 ORE!

Încă de la ora 7:00 de dimineață, atât intrarea în Municipiul Giurgiu cât și drumul ce  duce către Frontieră, au fost paralizate de autoturismele celor ce plecau în microvacanța de 1 iunie și Rusalii.

De la ora șapte  și până la ora 14:30 , conform purtătorului de cuvânt al Poliției de Frontieră Giurgiu, ieșiseră din țară peste 5.000 de mijloace de transport și peste 25.000 de pasageri, o cifră record de la începutul anului și până în prezent , șiasta pentru doar într-o primă parte a acestei zile.

Traficul a crescut de 25 de ori față de  o zi normală de lucru. Deși erau deschise 7 artere pe sensul de ieșire numărul autovehiculelor creștea de la o oră la alta.

În privința timpilor de așteptare, joi, 1 iunie, la ora 14.30, cei ce doreau să treacă în Bulgaria trebuiau să aștepte circa  120 de minute, conform acelorași surse.

În consecință cei ce doresc să treacă frontiera pe la Giurgiu, spre Bulgaria, trebuie să se  înarmeze cu multă răbdare și să aștepte cel puțin două ore pentru a trece pe celălalt mal al Dunării, la Ruse.

(Jurnal) 

