Astăzi a avut loc depunerea jurământului de către al doilea subprefect al județului, Ana Maria Voevozeanu

De către
admin
-
0
166

Astăzi, 15 septembrie, la Prefectura Giurgiu a avut loc ceremonia de depunere a jurămâtului de către cel de-al doilea subprefect al județului, după ce postul a rămas vacant prin plecarea președintelui USR Giurgiu, Ciprian Alexandru.

Evenimentul s-a desfășurat în sala de ședințe a Instituției Prefectului, cu începere de la ora 14.00, având-o ca protagonistă pe doamna Ana Maria Voevozeanu care, de astăzi, ocupă funcția de subprefect al județului Giurgiu.

La ceremonie au fost prezenți Prefectul județului, Florentina Stănculescu, subprefectul Mirel Dragoș Brăgaru și alți funcționari  ai Prefecturii Giurgiu.

(Jurnal) 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR