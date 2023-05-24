Așa arată noua generație de educatoare, la absolvirea liceului pedagogic, la Giurgiu!

Imaginea alăturată nu este de la vreun bal mascat  sau de la vreo petrecere a burlacilor, ci este a unor proaspete absolvente de liceu pedagogic din Giurgiu.

”Dacă în halul ăsta arată absolvenții de pedagogic ce pretenții să mai avem la copii?!”  – scrie o doamnă, cadru didactic, într-un comentariu pe Facebook, oripilată de cele ce îi vor lua locul la catedră. Nu peste multă vreme, tinere vor trebui să facă educație unor tineri ce le vor lua drept exemple!

(Expiru Haret)

