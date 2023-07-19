AROGANȚĂ! Remus Truică și-a pus aer condiționat în închisoarea de la Jilava!

Culmea aroganței, fostul șef de cabinet al lui Adrian Năstase,  e orba de Remus Truică,  și-a instalat aer condiționat în  Penitenciarul Jilava.

Pentru cine nu își mai amintește,  RemusTruică, astăzi în  vârstă de 53 de ani,  fost condamnat definitiv în decembrie 2020, la 7 ani de închisoare cu executare, în dosarul retrocedării ilegale a Fermei regale de la Băneasa.

Deranjat de căldura din celulă, Truică ar fi plătit  pentru el și încă 5 deținuți,  ca să transforme  fostul abator  al Penitenciarului   într-un spațiu modern, cu aer condiționat, bucătărie și baie – conform Știri pe surse.

Se pare însă că știrea despre  modul în care se lăfăie Truică ar fi ajuns la urechile conducerii Ministerului Justiției, căreia nu prea i-a fost pe plac, așa că în acest caz se va dispune o anchetă din care Remus probabil va ieși foarte transpirat.

Sursă: Libertatea

