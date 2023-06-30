 Apelul zilei! ”Dacă vorbește cineva cu Iulian Naipeanu (președintele AUR Giurgiu), vă rog să-i spuneti că vacile lui au blocat vama Giurgiu!”!

…Este apelul express, ce pare plin de ironie, dar nu este, apărut pe adresa de Facebook a cunoscutului sportiv giurgiuvean,  Ingeaua Eduard, un mesaj în care acesta îi solicită proprietarului vacilor din imagine ( nimeni altul decât președintele filialei AUR, Giurgiu) să și le ia din Vama Giurgiu, acolo unde sunt lăsate să pască de obicei, pentru că tocmai la acel moment blocase accesul autocamioanelor și autoturismelor spre și dinspre Frontiera Giurgiu

Acesta este Giurgiu, aceasta e România!  Comentariile sunt de prisos!

