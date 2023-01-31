Apele Dunării au crescut în ultima săptămână. Care sunt cotele anunțate la Giurgiu, pentru următoarea perioadă. (VIDEO)

Din informațiile primite din partea Căpităniei Portului Giurgiu, Serviciul Siguranța Navigației, Cota apelor Dunării la Giurgiu era, luni , 30 ianuarie, 2023, de +472 cm, anunțând o creștere a nivelului pentru aceeași zi, de 6 cm.

Tendința în următoarele zile este de creștere a nivelului debitului cu 1-3 centimetri.

Conform acelorași surse debitul apelor fluviului  în zona Ungariei, în următoarea săptămână ar fi în scădere , anunțându-se astfel și o scădere ușoară de-a lungul întregului curs al fluviului.

 Drept urmare specialiștii din Căpitănia Portului  preconizează o perioadă de staționare în această săptămână, la cota de + 450 cm .

Creșterea cotei apelor Dunării – după spusele cadrelor din Căpitănie – îi bucură pe navigatori, navele acestora reușind să treacă fără probleme de praguri.

(Jurnal)

