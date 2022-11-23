Apa Service întrerupe alimentarea cu apă potabilă, mâine, 24 noiembrie. Vezi care sunt zonele afectate din municipiul Giurgiu

Având în vedere lucrările de alimentare cu apă, rețea nouă Bl. 66/1D, Apa Service S.A. Giurgiu întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile în data de 24.11.2022, între orele 09.00-14.00.

„În aceste condiții, nu vor beneficia de apă următorii consumatori din ansamblul 1D:

– Bl. 65/1D, Sc. A, B,C,D

– Bl. 66/1D, Sc. A,B,C,D,E

– Bl. 67/1D, Sc. A,B,C,D,E

– Bl.68/1D, Sc. A,B,C,D

– Bl. 69/1D, Sc. A,B,C,D,E

– Bl. 70/1D, Sc. A,B,C

– Bl. 71/1D, Sc. A,B,C,D,E,F

Cu speranța că veți înțelege situația, vă rugăm să vă asigurați necesarul de apă pentru această perioadă.

Apa Service Giurgiu face eforturi pentru reducerea duratei intervenției”, precizează Apa Service într-o informare de presă.



