Apa Service Giurgiu face din nou un apel către toți cetățenii: fiți responsabili și protejați sistemul de canalizare și mediul!

Lipsa de spirit civic a unora dintre giurgiuveni, care aruncă în canalizare diverse reziduuri, duce la îngreunarea și chiar defectarea sistemului de canalizare.


Șervețelele umede, absorbantele, părul uman și alte deșeuri menajere care își au locul la tomberon sunt câteva din elemente care blochează în mod constant rețelele de canalizare. Dacă reușesc să străbată rețeaua de canalizare, ajung în stațiile de pompare unde blochează grătarele și sitele din dotare.
Curățarea lor presupune mult efort din partea lucrătorilor noștri, dar și costuri uriașe suportate în mod constat de către Apa Service Giurgiu.
Imaginile publicate de companie sunt relevante în acest sens.

Apa Service Giurgiu face din nou un apel către toți cetățenii:
fiți responsabili și protejați sistemul de canalizare și mediul!”

