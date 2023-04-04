Apa Service anunță întreruperea apei în data de 6 aprilie

Având în vedere anunțul de întrerupere a energiei electrice la hidroforul PT 63, pentru lucrări la postul de transformare, APA SERVICE S.A. va întrerupe furnizarea apei potabile în data de 06.04.2023 între orele 09.00 – 16.00.

În aceste condiții nu vor beneficia de apă urmatorii consumatori:

– Bl. 200B

– Bl. 200A

– Bl. 201

– Bl. 202

– Bl. 203

– Bl. 204

– Bl. B1 Turn

– Bl. B2 Turn

– Bl. B1 Garsoniere

– Bl. B2 Garsoniere

– Bl. 70 Garsoniere

Cu speranța că veti înțelege situația, vă rugăm să vă asigurați necesarul de apă potabilă pentru această perioadă.

APA SERVICE S.A. face eforturi pentru reducerea duratei intervenției.

