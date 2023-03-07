ANUNȚ – UZINA TERMOELECTRICĂ Giurgiu: Facturile mai mari de 1000 lei, la energia termică, pot fi plătite EȘALONAT și în luna martie!

Consiliul de administrație al societății ”Uzina Termoelectrică Production Giurgiu” SA, analizând costurile cu energia termică din luna decembrie 2022, vine în sprijinul utilizatorilor  din sistemul centralizat care au facturi cu valori peste 1000 lei (inclusiv) prin acordarea facilității de a plăti în termen de 6 luni de la termenul scadent, fără plata penalităților.

Menționăm ca aceași facilitate este menținută și pentru lunile: februarie și martie 2023, pentru facturi ce depășesc valoarea mai sus menționată.

Cei aflați în dificultate în ceea ce privește plata facturilor, vor completa o cerere de eșalonare , facturile urmând a fi plătite în maxim 6 luni cu valori egale.

 

(Conducerea Societății ” Uzina Termoelectrica Production Giurgiu” SA.)

