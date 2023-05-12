Anunț umanitar! Cine poate să doneze sânge Marianei, asistentă la UPU a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Giurgiu !

 Cei ce ne îngrijesc, cadrele medicale, nu sunt la rândul lor ferite de boli și accidente. Până la urmă și ei sunt tot oameni…

Iată de ce ne alăturăm cadrelor medicale din UPU a Spitalului județean de Urgență Giurgiu,  solicitând celor ce nu au restricții medicale, de a  dona sânge pentru sora unei colege  din acest serviciu extrem de important.

Bilnava,  IONAȘCU MARIANA (48 de ani ) este internată în stare gravă la Spitalul Floreasca.

MULȚUMIM tuturor celor care vor să ajute! Fiecare picătură de sânge contează!

                      Sunteți așteptați  la CTS,  indiferent de grupă!

