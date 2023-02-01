Anunţ public privind depunerea solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu

Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu anunţă publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul ,,Ansamblu de locuințe sociale zona Obor 55 apartamente”, propus a se realiza în jud. Giurgiu, mun. Giurgiu, al. Cărămidarii Vechi, fn., CF  38032, NC 38032.

Informaţiile privind proiectul propus pot fi consultate la  APM Giurgiu, Șos. București, bl. 111, sc A+B, mun. Giurgiu, jud. Giurgiu, în zilele de luni-joi între orele 9,00-14,00 şi vineri de la 9,00-12,00, și la Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu, cu sediul în cu sediul în mun. Giurgiu, bd. București, nr. 49-51, jud. Giurgiu.

Observaţiile publicului se primesc zilnic la APM Giurgiu, Șos. București, bl. 111, sc. A+B, mun. Giurgiu, jud. Giurgiu.

