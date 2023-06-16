Anunț public privind decizia etapei de încadrare

PRIMĂRIA MUNICIPIULUI GIURGIU cu sediul în Giurgiu, Bd. București, nr. 49-51, județul Giurgiu, titular al proiectului ”Veriga – centru de agrement” anunță publicul interesat asupra luării deciziei etapei de încadrare de către APM Giurgiu, în cadrul procedurii de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului pentru proiectul ”Veriga – centru de agrement” propus a fi amplasat în municipiul Giurgiu, zona Veriga ad. P1-P2, Platforma Chimică 1, CF 39634, județul Giurgiu.

Proiectul deciziei de încadrare și motivele care o fundamentează pot fi consultate la sediul APM Giurgiu din mun. Giurgiu, șos. București, bl. 111, sc. A+B, jud. Giurgiu, în zilele de luni-joi între orele 9:00-14:00 și vineri între orele 9:00-12:00 precum și la următoarea adresă de internet www.apmgr.anpm.ro.

Publicul interesat poate înainta comentarii/observații la proiectul deciziei de încadrare în termen de 10 zile de la data publicării anunțului pe pagina de internet a APM Giurgiu.

