Anunț public pentru solicitarea autorizației de mediu

SC GRĂSUNII SRL cu sediul în loc. Frătești, jud. Giurgiu, titular al „Activității de creșterea a porcinelor, cod CAEN 0146”, ce se desfășoară în comuna Frătești, sat Cetatea, anunță publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de obținere a autorizației de mediu.

Informațiile/observațiile privind potențialul impact asupra mediului al ac­tivității desfășurate, pot fi consultate/depuse zilnic, timp de 10 zile lucrătoa­re de la data publicării anunțului, la sediul A.P.M. Giurgiu, șos. București, bl.111, sc. A+B, et.1, de luni până joi între orele 9:00-14:00 și vineri între orele 9:00-12:00.

