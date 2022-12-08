Anunț public pentru solicitare autorizație de mediu

De către
admin
-
0
110

AMON SRL cu sediul în localitatea Giurgiu, jud. Giurgiu, strada Portului, nr. 1, titular al activității „Restaurante, cod CAEN 5610”, ce se desfășoară în localitatea Giurgiu, județ Giurgiu, Strada Portului, nr. 1, anunță publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării de obținere a autorizației de mediu.

Informațiile/observațiile privind potențialul impact asupra mediului al ac­tivității desfășurate, pot fi consultate/depuse zilnic, timp de 10 zile lucrătoa­re de la data publicării anunțului, la sediul A.P.M. Giurgiu, șos. București, bl.111, sc. A+B, et.1, de luni până joi între orele 9:00-14:00 și vineri între orele 9:00-12:00.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR