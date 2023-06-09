ANUNȚ în atenția locuitorilor comunelor Malu-Vedea

Având în vedere evoluția volumelor de apă pompată în ultimele zile, care sunt în continuă creștere și datorită faptului că sistemul de alimentare cu apă a fost proiectat pentru asigurarea necesarului de apă pentru uz casnic, vă informăm că,
începând cu data de 08.06.2023,
furnizarea apei va fi sistată în intervalul orar 24.00-05.00.
Pentru a putea asigura necesarul minim de apă, va rugăm să folosiți apa potabilă responsabil, doar în scop menajer și
nu pentru alte activități (udat grădini, spații verzi).
Precizăm faptul că acest program poate suferi modificări în funcție de
nivelul de stocare al apei în bazinele stației de apă Malu.

