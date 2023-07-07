Anunț IMPORTANT! Pool Party-ul din Complexul STEJARUL – Pădurea Bălănoaia, a fost reprogramat pentru duminică 9 iulie, ora 14.00!

Deoarece vremea anunțată pentru ziua de sâmbătă 8 iulie, la Complex STEJARUL din Pădurea Bălănoaiei, este potrivnică desfășurării spectacolului de Pool Party anunțat de organizatori (Zona Liberă Giurgiu), el a fost reprogramat pentru ziua de duminică, 9 iulie, de la ora 14.00.

Totodată seara de ”Trap Party” este anunțată pentru aceeași dată, cu începere de la ora 19.00, după evoluția invitatului din prima parte a evenimentului, binecunoscutul  Fernando Polo, exoticul dominican din sezonul 5 de la show-ul culinar „Chefi la cuţite”.

Pentru reezervări și informații suplimentare sunați la tel: 0736 089 942 

