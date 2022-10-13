Anunț important pentru locuitorii localității giurgiuvene, Plopșoru

Datorită unor lucrări de reparații, moderni​zare ​și de mentenanță pe care distribuitorul de energie, E-Distribuție Muntenia, le desfășoară în unele zone de pe raza comunei Daia, Primăria comunei își informează cetățenii că „în data de 13.10.2022 și 14.10.2022 între orele 8:30-16:30, se vor efectua reparații care nu suportă amânare, iar alimentarea cu energie electrică va fi întreruptă pe străzile: Str. Salcici, str. Consilier Marian Toma, str. Castanuiui și str. Salcâmului din satul Plopșoru (Daița)”.

Totodată, distribuitorul regretă neplăcerile resimțite de clienți în cazurile în care aceste lucrări, efectuate pentru a preveni eventuale probleme în alimentare, perturbă temporar activitățile acestora.

„Colaborăm cu autoritățile locale, dar și cu alte utilități, pentru a minimiza impactul”, se mai precizează în postarea E-Distribuție Muntenia.

