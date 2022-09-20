Anunț important pentru deținătorii de terenuri agricole situate în intravilanul municipiului Giurgiu, în tarla 44

Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu anunță deținătorii de terenuri agricole situate în intravilanul municipiului Giurgiu, în tarla 44 – strada RIVIERA (ZONA șos. Sloboziei – Canalul Cama) faptul că în data de 21 septembrie 2022, ora 11:30 să fie prezenți în teren în vederea identificării amplasamentelor proprietăților deținute în zonă.

Aceată etapă este necesară derulării lucrărilor de înregistrare sistematică gratuită în sistemul integrat de cadastru și carte funciară desfășurate prin Programul Național de Cadastru și Carte Funciară (P.N.C.C.F.) cu finanțare alocată din bugetul de venituri proprii al Agenției Naționale de Cadastru și Carte Funciară (A.N.C.P.I.).”, transmite Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

