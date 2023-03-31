Anunt Apa Service

ANUNT PUBLIC

privind decizia de emitere a acordului de mediu

APA SERVICE SA GIURGIU anunta publicul interesat asupra deciziei de emitere a acordului de mediu  pentru ,,Proiectul regional de dezvoltare a infrastructurii de apa si apa uzata din judetul Giurgiu’’ ce se va realiza in intravilanul si extravilanul localitatilor Giurgiu, Fratesti, Oinacu, Daia, Baneasa, Calugareni, Mihai Bravu, Singureni, Adunatii Copaceni, Comana, Colibasi, Gostinari, Varasti, Isvoarele, Hotarele, Valea Dragului, Izvoarele, Vanatorii Mici, Crevedia Mare, Sabareni, Cosoba, Ogrezeni, Bolintin Vale, Marsa, Mihailesti, judet Giurgiu, titular APA SERVICE SA GIURGIU cu sediul in municipiul Giurgiu, Str.Uzinei Nr.2, judet Giurgiu.

Proiectul acordului de mediu si informatiile relevante pentru luarea deciziei pot fi consultate la sediul APM Giurgiu din municipiul Giurgiu, sos. Bucuresti, bl.111, sc.A+B, judet Giurgiu.

Observatiile/ contestatiile publicului se primesc la sediul APM Giurgiu din municipiul Giurgiu, sos.Bucuresti, Bl. 111, sc.A+B, judet Giurgiu, in termen de 10 zile de la data publicarii prezentului anunt pe pagina de internet a APM Giurgiu http://apmgr.anpm.ro.

Director General,

Popescu Alexandru- George

