ANUNȚ ANGAJARE

Angajăm agenți de securitate pentru pază.
Posturi de pază cu program de zi, post temporar.
Oferim salariu atractiv, contract de muncă.
Constituie avantaj deținerea unui atestat.
Rugăm seriozitate!
Telefon de contact: 0741718001
Giurgiu, Soseaua Bucuresti, Complex Comercial Ancora, Parter 0246 210 187 0748 174 160 ; 0734 472 557
Contactați-ne: [email protected]
© jurnalgiurgiuvean.ro
|Cookie
|Durată
|Descriere
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.