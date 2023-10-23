ANUNȚ ANGAJARE

Angajăm agenți de securitate pentru pază.

Posturi de pază cu program de zi, post temporar.

Oferim salariu atractiv, contract de muncă.

Constituie avantaj deținerea unui atestat.

Rugăm seriozitate! 

Telefon de contact:  0741718001