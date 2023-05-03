Anunț angajare

De către
admin
-
0
153

Şantierul Naval ATG GIURGIU” angajează:

inginer CTC, Inspector în domeniul securității și sănătății în muncă, Contabil, Sudor, Lăcătuș construcții metalice și navale,
Tubulator naval, Inginer proiectare tubulatura,
Inginer proiectare corp,
Inginer proiectare lăcătușerie.

Oferim un pachet salarial atractiv.

Pentru detalii vă rugăm să sunaţi la tel: 0246.214.109
şi pentru trimitere cv-uri online: office@shipyardatg.ro .

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR