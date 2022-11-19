Anunț al Primăriei Giurgiu pentru deținătorii de terenuri agricole, situate în intravilanul municipiului Giurgiu

Primăria municipiului Giurgiu anunță deținătorii de terenuri agricole, situate în intravilanul municipiului Giurgiu, în tarlalele 15/1, 15/2, 15/3–(zona Gara Giurgiu Nord) ca în data de 24 noiembrie 2022, ora 11:00 să fie prezenți în teren, în vederea identificării amplasamentelor proprietăților deținute în această zonă.

Această etapă este necesară derulării lucrărilor de înregistrare sistematică gratuită în sistemul integrat de cadastru și carte funciară desfășurate prin Programul Național de Cadastru și Carte Funciară (P.N.C.C.F.), cu finanțare alocată din bugetul de venituri proprii al Agenției Naționale de Cadastru și Carte Funciară (A.N.C.P.I.).

