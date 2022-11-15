Anunț al Primăriei comunei Frătești pentru locuitorii zonei Luncă

Pe străzile din localitatea Frătești, zona Luncă, rețeaua de canalizare este funcțională.

Primăria comunei Frătești îi anunță pe cetățenii acestei zone că se pot racorda la rețeaua de canalizare printr-o simplă cerere depusă la sediul SC APĂ CANAL SALUBRITATE, situată în Strada Gării, Nr. 9, Frătești.

(Jurnal)

