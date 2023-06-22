ANUNT

Invităm moștenitorii legali ai defuncților: Stanciu Floarea , Șerban Stan, Coman Gherghina, Șerban Petre și Șerban Ion, pentru preluarea unui loc de înhumare în Cimitirul ”Sf. Haralambie” din Municipiu.

Pentru detalii adresați-vă la Serviciul Cimitire din cadrul GSL Giurgiu sau la nr. de telefon: 0766 297 604 .

