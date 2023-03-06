ANEXĂ! Proiectul Ordinii de Zi a Ședinței Consiliului Local al Municipiului Giurgiu, din data de 9 martie 2023

                      ANEXĂ LA DISPOZIȚIA PRIMARULUI Nr.167/03.03.2023

Proiectul Ordinii de zi a Ședinței Extraordinare a Consiliului Local al Municipiului Giurgiu din data de 9 martie – 2023.

  1. PROIECTE HOTĂRÂRI: 

    1. Proiect de hotărâre nr.69/03.03.2023 privind aprobarea analizei de nevoi transmisă de unitățile de învățământ aflate pe raza Municipiului Giurgiu care au solicitat dotări cu mobilier, materiale didactice și echipamente digitale, ce vor fi finanțate în cadrul Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență al României, Componenta 15 – Educație:

       – inițiator – Primar Anghelescu Adrian-Valentin;

       – Aviz Comisii de specialitate:

       – Administrație publică locală, juridic și de disciplină;

       – Învăţământ, sănătate, social–culturale, sportive, culte şi familie.

 P R I M AR:  Adrian – Valentin Anghelescu                                               Redactat:     Secretar  general,  Liliana Băiceanu

