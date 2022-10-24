ANAF a încasat peste 325.000 de lei în urma valorificării de metale și pietre prețioase

De către
admin
-
0
114

ANAF, prin Serviciul de valorificare bunuri București din cadrul Direcţiei operative de valorificare bunuri confiscate – Direcţia generală de executări silite cazuri speciale, a organizat săptămâna trecută o licitație publică în urma căreia a realizat încasări semnificative la bugetul de stat.

„Încasările, în sumă  de 326.325 de lei, au fost realizate prin valorificarea unui grup de obiecte metale și/sau pietre prețioase compus din 136 de obiecte din aur.

Valorificarea s-a desfășurat cu respectarea prevederilor art. 22 alin. (1) din   H.G  nr. 731/2007 privind aprobarea Normelor metodologice de aplicare a Ordonanţei Guvernului nr.14/2007 pentru reglementarea modului şi condiţiilor de valorificare a bunurilor intrate, potrivit legii, în proprietatea privată a statului, republicată, cu modificările și completările ulterioare”, se arată într-un comunicat al ANAF Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR