Ana-Maria Voevozeanu este începând de astăzi, 14 septembrie, noul subprefect al județului Giurgiu

La ședința de Guvern desfășurată în cursul zilei de miercuri, 14 septembrie, a fost aprobată numirea doamnei Ana-Maria Voevozeanu în funcția de subprefect al județului Giurgiu.

Astfel, începând de astăzi, 14 septembrie, Ana Maria Voevozeanu este numită oficial subprefect al judetului Giurgiu, urmând să facă echipă cu prefectul, Florentina Stănculescu şi subprefectul, Mirel Brăgaru.
Ana Maria Voevozeanu a ocupat funcţia de director executiv în Primăria GiurgiU, în prezent, activând în cadrul Prefecturii Giurgiu.
Ana Maria Voevozeanu a fost susţinută de către PNL Giurgiu.

Iată ce scria Aneta Matei, fostul prefect de Giurgiu într-o postare recentă pe pagina sa de Facebook: „Am încredere că rolul asumat prin acceptarea acestor funcții de demnitate publică va obliga noii oficiali la o conduită profesională ireproșabilă, atât în față cetățenilor, în slujba cărora se află, cât și în fața Guvernului României, prin asigurarea respectării legii la nivelul județului pe care îl reprezintă.

Le mulțumesc pentru angajamentul asumat și le urez succes în activitate!”

(Jurnal)

