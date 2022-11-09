Ample inspecții tematice organizate de Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu în perioada imediat următoare

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu desfășoară o amplă inspecție tematică, în perioda 14 noiembrie – 14 decembrie 2022, care vizează următoarele aspecte:

– monitorizarea accesului în unitățile de învățământ din județ;

– pregătirea suplimentară a elevilor pentru susținerea examenelor naționale (Evaluare Națională 2023 și Bacalaureat 2023);

– prezența în instituție a personalului școlii, conform programului/ orarului stabilit de fiecare unitate;

– monitorizarea desfășurării ședințelor cu părinții, pentru fiecare clasă și pe școală.

„Inspecția tematică vizează toate unitățile școlare din județul Giurgiu și include toți inspectorii școlari, fiind una dintre măsurile luate de Inspectoratul Școlar Județean în scopul reducerii fenomenului de violență/ bullying în spațiul școlar și al creșterii calității actului educațional, precum și în vederea creșterii promovabilității elevilor giurgiuveni la examenele naționale”, precizează inspectorul școlar general, Ion Ghimpețeanu.

(Jurnal)

