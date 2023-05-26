Ambulanta Privată Giurgiu a fost astăzi, 26 mai, în comuna Comana, asigurând servicii medicale locuitorilor locașității.

Comunitatea rurală din județul Giurgiu se confruntă cu provocări în ceea ce privește accesul la servicii medicale de calitate.

Toți locuitorii din mediul rural al județul Giurgiu, pot avea acum acces la servicii de consult medical la domiciliu, chiar la ei acasă, prin proiectul implementat cu fonduri nerambursabile de Ambulanța Privată Giurgiu Ei se pot înscrie GRATUIT, completând formularul de mai jos:

                                https://forms.gle/vwikR9ACtYtE9pr39

Proiectul continua săptamânal în alta comună din judetul Giurgiu, în baza hotararii de Consiliu Local din comuna respectiva.

În data de 26 mai 2023 începând cu ora 11 vom fi în comuna Comana.

Va multumim pentru implicare în cresterea calitatii vietii giurgiuvenilor din mediul rural!

Împreuna suntem mai puternici și punem comunitatea pe primul loc prin servicii medicale complete!

                    ( Adina Andreea Popa – Departament comunicare)

