Alexandru ANDREI: „Amendamentele depuse la legea bugetului împreună cu Gabriela Horga și Toma Petcu aduc, suplimentar, în județul Giurgiu 2.250.000 de lei”

Școala de la Colibași și drumurile comunale din Vânătorii Mici și Herăști sunt beneficiarele amendamentelor depuse și aprobate în comisiile reunite de buget-finanțe, la dezbaterea Legii Bugetului de Stat pe anul viitor.

Amendamentele pe care le-am depus la legea bugetului, împreună cu colegii parlamentari din PNL Giurgiu, Gabriela Horga și Toma Petcu aduc, suplimentar, în județul Giurgiu 2.250.000 lei și vizează, concret, următoarele proiecte:

– 800.000 de lei pentru reabilitarea, modernizarea și extinderea școlii din comuna Colibași. Valoarea totală a proiectului este de 10.848.365 de lei, din care finanțarea din fonduri europene este de 5.149.925 de lei, restul fiind contribuție proprie care nu se poate asigura integral de la bugetul local, de aceea a fost necesară suplimentarea creditelor bugetare;

– 825.000 de lei pentru proiectul de reparare a drumului comunal DC 81, segmentele străzilor Linia Mică și Linia Mare, comuna Vânătorii Mici;

– 625.000 de lei pentru drumurile comunale din comuna Herăști.

(Alexandru Andrei- deputat PNL Giurgiu)

