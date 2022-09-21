Ajutor de 500 de lei pentru aproape 100.000 de copii din România

Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene (MIPE) a virat luni, 19 septembrie, suma de 48,9 milioane de lei reprezentând ajutorul de 500 de lei pentru un număr de 97.888 de beneficiari, preşcolari şi elevi din familii defavorizate, informează instituţia.

Astfel, sprijinul financiar de 500 de lei va ajunge pe cardurile realizate special pentru acest program, în cursul acestor zile.

Potrivit MIPE, cardurile pentru noi beneficiari deveniţi eligibili începând din acest an şcolar vor fi emise şi distribuite în cursul lunii octombrie, urmând ca ajutoarele să fie virate în prima parte a lunii noiembrie.

De asemenea, prin Programul Operaţional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Defavorizate (POAD) se vor acorda în acest an şcolar ajutoare pentru rechizite şi îmbrăcăminte în valoare totală de peste 150 de milioane de lei, pentru aproximativ 300.000 de preşcolari şi elevi din familii defavorizate.

Tichetele sociale pe suport electronic pentru sprijin educaţional pot fi utilizate numai la unităţile cu care emitenţii cardurilor au contracte de afiliere.

(Jurnal)

