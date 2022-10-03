Ajutați-o pe Verginica! Femeia are nevoie de sânge!

Un apel disperat vine din partea  unui grup de cetățeni ai  comunei Vedea.  Alături de aceștia conducerea  Primăriei din   localitate  solicită urgent un sprijin pentru Mola Elena Verginica, consăteana acestora, ce are nevoie de sânge.

Îi rugăm pe toți cei care pot dona să se prezinte la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină Giurgiu (în incinta Policlinicii), menționând în fișa de donare numele acesteia ”- mai notează grupul celor ce își doresc un ajutor caritabil , pentru Verginica, un suflet ce așteaptă  să fie salvat.

(Jurnal) 

