Adrian Florin Șerban, primarul comunei Daia: „Copii, voi sunteți cei care meritați cele mai frumoase daruri”

Primarul comunei Daia, Adrian Florin Șerban, a oferit astăzi daruri copiilor din școlile și grădinițele comunei și a ținut să le adreseze și un scurt mesaj cu ocazia sărbătorilor de iarnă.

Magia Sărbătorilor de Crăciun este completă doar atunci când putem avea bucuria să primim și să oferim daruri celor dragi.

Pentru noi, cei din primărie și Consiliul Local Daia, voi sunteți cei care meritați cele mai frumoase daruri.

De aceea, pe lângă gândurile bune, Moș Crăciun vă oferă daruri, împreună cu urările noastre de sănătate, bucurii și împliniri.

CRĂCIUN FERICIT, TUTUROR!”

(Jurnal)

