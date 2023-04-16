Administratorul SHIPYARD ATG Giurgiu, Michel Le BOUEDEC, vă urează un PAȘTE Fericit!

Lumina Învierii Mântuitorului să vă inunde casa şi să vă aducă armonie şi multă iubire.

Tuturor salariaților și  colaboratorilor noștri le urăm un Paște Fericit !

                               Joyeuses Pâques!    

