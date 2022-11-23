Adjunctul inspectorului șef al Poliției județene Giurgiu, Ion Viorel POLEXE , a fost numit Inspector șef al Poliției județului Dâmbovița!

Din această săptămână fostul șef  adjunct al Inspectoratului Județean de Poliție Giurgiu,  Ion Viorel POLEXE, a fost împuternicit ca inspector șef al Inspectoratului județean de Poliție Dâmbovița.

Totodată inspectorul șef  Ionuț Bogdan DANA a fost reconfirmat în funcția de comisarul șef al Inspectoratului județean de Poliție Giurgiu, cu atribuții depline.

(Jurnal)

