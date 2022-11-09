Accident rutier pe DN 51 între localitățile Letca Nouă și Ghimpați

În această dimineață pe DN 51 între localitățile Letca Nouă și Ghimpați a avut loc un accident rutier, urmat de un incendiu, în eveniment fiind implicat un camion de mare tonaj, încărcat cu balastru.

La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Gărzii de Intervenție Mihăilești, cu o autospecială de stingere, o cisternă, un echipaj SMURD și o ambulanță SAJ.

Camionul a fost găsit răsturnat în afara părții carosabile, în urma evenimentului izbucnind și incendiul, cel mai probabil din cauza scurgerilor de carburanți.

Conducătorul auto a reușit să iasă din cabină înainte ca aceasta să fie cuprinsă de flăcări. Bărbatul a fost preluat de ambulanța SAJ și transportat la un spital din capitală”, precizează ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

