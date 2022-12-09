Accident rutier pe DJ 401, la intrare în localitatea Dobreni

De către
admin
-
0
33

Accident rutier pe DJ 401, la intrare în localitatea Dobreni. În eveniment a fost implicat un singur autoturism, în care se aflau doi adulți și doi copii.

„La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Gărzii de Intervenție Colibași, cu o autospecială de stingere, dotată cu modul de descarcerare, un echipaj SMURD și o ambulanță SAJ.

Conducătorul auto, un bărbat în vârstă de 38 și pasagerii, o femeie de 37 de ani și doi copii, conștienți, au fost preluați de echipajele medicale și transportați la spital.

Pompierii au asigurat măsurile de prevenire a incendiilor prin deconectarea bornelor de la bateria autoturismului.

Cazul a rămas în atenția Poliției pentru cercetări”, precizează ISU Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR