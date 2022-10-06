Accident rutier pe A1 București-Pitești, la km 13+500. Trei persoane au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale

De către
admin
-
0
91

ISU Giurgiu informează despre producerea unui accident rutier pe A1 București-Pitești, la km 13+500, pe sensul de mers spre capitală, în zona localității Ciorogârla.

Au fost implicate un autoturism (2 persoane) un microbuz de transport călători (aproximativ 17 persoane) și un microbuz de transport marfă (2 persoane).

La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Bolintin Deal și Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență București-Ilfov, cu o autospecială de stingere și trei ambulanțe SMURD.

Trei dintre persoanele care se aflau în microbuzul de călători au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale și au fost transportate la spital. Este vorba despre două femei în vârstă de 19 și 61 de ani și de un bărbat în vârstă de 44 de ani.

Pompierii au asigurat măsurile de prevenire a incendiilor prin deconectarea bornelor de la bateria microbuzului de marfă.”

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR