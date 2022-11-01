Accident rutier grav pe DN 5. Două persoane au decedat și alte patru au fost transportate la spital

În cursul acestei după amieze, pe DN 5, în apropierea localității Plopșoru, pe sensul de mers către Giurgiu, a avut loc un accident rutier soldat cu decesul a două persoane și rănirea altor patru.

În accident a fost implicat un singur autoturism, în care se aflau șase persoane.

La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Punctului de Lucru Călugăreni și Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu autospeciala pentru transport personal și victime multiple, o descarcerare, o autospecială de stingere și trei ambulanțe SAJ.

Patru dintre persoanele din autovehicul au fost preluate de echipajele medicale și transportate la spital.

Alte două persoane (o femeie și un bărbat) se aflau în stop cardio-respirator la sosirea echipajului SAJ și în ciuda manevrelor de resuscitare, din nefericire, a fost declarat decesul ambilor.

