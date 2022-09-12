Accident rutier cu trei mașini implicate, pe A1 București-Pitești, la km 37

Un bărbat, în vârstă de aproximativ 60 de ani, a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în urma unui accident rutier ce s-a produs, în această dimineață, pe A1 București-Pitești, la km 37.

„Evenimentul a avut loc pe sensul de mers spre capitală, fiind implicate trei autoturisme. Conducătorul unuia dintre acestea a rămas blocat în mașină, fiind necesară folosirea accesoriilor specifice pentru a-l putea extrage în siguranță. Bărbatul era conștient și a fost preluat de echipajul SAJ și transportat la spital.

Celelalte cinci persoane implicate au fost evaluate la fața locului.

La caz s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Bolintin Deal, cu o descarcerare, o autospecială de stingere, un echipaj SMURD și o ambulanță SAJ.

Pompierii au asigurat măsurile PSI. Cazul a rămas în atenția Poliției pentru cercetări”, informează reprezentanții ISU Giurgiu.

