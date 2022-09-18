Accident rutier cu cinci persoane rănite, pe Strada 1 Decembrie 1918 din municipiul Giurgiu

Cinci persoane au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale, în urma unui accident rutier produs, în această după-amiază, pe str. 1 Decembrie 1918. În eveniment au fost implicate două autoturisme.

„La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu o autospecială de stingere dotată cu modul de descarcerare și patru ambulanțe SAJ.

Persoanele rănite, printre care și o fetiță de 11 ani, au fost transportate la spital, fiind conștiente și cooperante. Copilul a fost însoțit de mama sa.

În acest moment, pompierii acționează pentru sablarea părții carosabile și asigură măsurile de prevenire și stingere a incendiilor”, precizează ISU Giurgiu.

