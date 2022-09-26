Accident rutier cu cinci persoane accidentate, pe DN 41, în localitatea Prundu

În această dimineață a avut loc un accident rutier, pe DN 41, în localitatea Prundu în care au fost implicate o vidanjă și o camionetă.

„La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Punctului de Lucru Greaca, Gărzii de Intervenție Colibași și Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu o autospecială pentru transport personal și victime multiple, o descarcerare, o autospecială de stingere, un echipaj SMURD și două ambulanțe SAJ.

În cele două autovehicule se aflau 6 persoane, iar 5 dintre acestea au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale. Nu au fost persoane încarcerate, toți cei implicați fiind conștienți.

Bilanț victime:
– 2 bărbați preluați de SAJ și SMURD și transportați la un spital din capitală;
– 3 bărbați preluați de autospeciala pentru transport victime multiple și SAJ și transportați la Spitalul de Urgență Giurgiu.

Pompierii au asigurat măsurile de prevenire a incendiilor prin deconectarea bornelor de la autovehicule și au acționat pentru sablarea părții carosabile, fiind scurgeri de carburant.

Cazul a rămas în atenția Poliției pentru cercetări”, transmite ISU Giurgiu.

Vom reveni cu informații pe parcursul zilei.

(Jurnal)

