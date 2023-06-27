Accident, azi noapte, la ora 2.00, în localitatea Gorneni, județul Giurgiu.

O locuitoare a satului Gorneni, din comuna Iepurești a transmis faptul că azi noapte, în jurul orei 2.00 a avut loc un accident auto pe DN 6. 

Conform sursei, accidentul s-a produs în curba existentă în această localitate. Cele două autovehicule ce au intrat în coliziune au fost un TIR și o dubiță…

Din ceea ce a fost relatat, dubița ar fi avut viteză în momentul când  a luat brusc curba. Pentru a nu ieși de pe șosea șoferul dubiței ar fi pus frână brusc. Un gest  neașteptat pentru  șoferul autocamionului,  care nu a mai putut evita impactul lovind dubița în spate…

Din fericire pentru conducătorii auto din cele două autiovehicule nimeni nu a fost rănit, la momentul accidentului, existând posibilitatea ca măcar unul dintre autovehicule să  intre  în gardul de pe marginea șoselei, ceea ce nu s-a întâmplat.

Se pare că doar spatele dubiței a fost avariat…De precizat că agenții Poliției rutiere au ajuns foarte repede la acest caz.

(Jurnal)

