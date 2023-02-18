Accident auto, azi noapte, în sensul giratoriu dintre localitățile Adunații Copăceni și 30 Decembrie. Unul dintre șoferi a fost proiectat în afara autovehicolului

    Accidentul s-a petrecut puțin după miezul nopții, pe DN 5, în sensul giratoriu  de la capul șoselei ce leagă  localitățile Adunații Copăceni și 30 Decembrie, cu două autovehicule, un autoturism și un microbuz. 

    Se pare că  unul din conducătorii auto al unuia din cele două autovehicule nu a  acordat prioritate,  lucru ce a făcut ca cele două  mașini  să se  ciocnească violent.

Din șocul impactului  unul din șoferi a fost proiectat  pe rondul adiacent sensului giratoriu, în  intersecția amintită mai sus,

      Din fericire conducătorii auto ale celor două autovehicule nu au suferit răni grave, fiind vorba despre o simplă tamponaree ,  nefiind nevoie de intervenția cadrelor medicale.

La fața locului au intervenit totuși echipa de pompieri a ISU Giurgiu care au asigurat măsurile ce se impun în astfel de situații.

(Jurnal)

