Accident auto, astăzi, pe podul în lucru, de la Daia!

Astăzi, 12 aprilie, în jurul prânzului un autoturism a siferit o tamponare, pe podul aflat în reabilitare, din comuna Daia.

Conform reprezentanților IPJ Giurgiu, este vorba de un conducator auto de 23 de ani din judetul Ilfov, care nu a respectat indicatorul de ocolire la stânga, având în vedere că pe pod, de ceva vreme, se efectueaza o serie de lucrări de reparații.

Tânărul, care a eșuat, tamponându-se de o margine a podului, a fost sancționat cu un avertisment pentru nerespectarea indicatorului. El nu a avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale, suferind doar pagube materiale.

(Jurnal)

