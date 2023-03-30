  Accident auto astăzi dimineață, soldat cu două victime, la Stănești!

 Un accident auto s-a produs. astăzi dimineață, în comuna Stănești, județul Giurgiu. Șoferul autoturismului implicat în accident, a pierdut controlul volanului și a ieșit cu mașina în afara carosabilului… 

      Doi bărbați din Toporu au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în urma unui accident rutier ce s-a produs, în această dimineață, pe DJ 503, în localitatea Stănești. Aceștia au fost preluați de echipajele SAJ și SMURD, conștienți și cooperanți și transportați la spital.

      În eveniment a fost implicat un singur autoturism, găsit în afara părții carosabile. Pompierii au asigurat măsurile de prevenire a incendiilor prin deconectarea bornelor de la bateria autoturismului.

      La caz s-au deplasat echipaje din cadrul Detașamentului Giurgiu, cu o autospecială de stingere, o descarcerare, o ambulanță SMURD și o ambulanță SAJ.

      Polițiştii de la IPJ Giurgiu au efectuat cercetarea la fața locului şi au deschis pe numele şoferului un dosar penal pentru vătămare corporală din culpă.

(Jurnal)

