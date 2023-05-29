   Accident aseară în comuna Greaca! Un şofer a ajuns la spital, după ce s-a răsturnat cu maşina!

   Accident  aseară.în comuna Greaca, unde un şofer a ajuns la spital, după ce s-a răsturnat cu maşina! Bărbatul nu numai că avea o alcoolemie de 0.93 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat , dar  nu avea nici permis de conducere.

   Accidentul s-a petrecut aseară, pe DN 4, în localitatea Greaca, județul Giurgiu. Potrivit martorilor, şoferul ar fi pierdut controlul volanului şi s-a răsturat cu maşina în afara părții carosabile.

   În urma producerii evenimentului rutier, a rezultat rănirea conducătorului auto, un bărbat, de 52 de ani, din comuna Greaca, care a fost transportat la spital, pentru acordarea de îngrijiri medicale.

   Conducătorul auto a fost supus testării cu aparatul drager, care a indicat valoarea de 0,93 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat, iar, din verificările efectuate, a rezultat faptul că acesta nu deține permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de vehicule.

    Polițiștii continuă cercetările, sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de vătămare corporală din culpă, conducere sub influența băuturilor alcoolice și conducere fără a poseda permis de conducere.

(Jurnal)

