A treia tranșă de vouchere pentru alimente va fi virată în ultima săptămână din octombrie

Cea de a treia tranșă a voucherelor pentru alimente în valoare de 250 va fi virată la finalul lunii, în săptămâna 24-31 octombrie, conform anunțului făcut de Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene. 

În perioada 17-21 octombrie se va actualiza și lista cu noii beneficiari ai voucherelor pentru alimente de către Ministerul Muncii, care va fi apoi verificată de către ANAF.  Ulterior, banii vor fi virați pe cardurile sociale până la finalul acestei luni.

Cei care beneficiază de voucherele pentru alimente sunt persoanele care au un venit mai mic decât pensia minimă socială.

Conform Ministerului Muncii, în jur de 60.000 de persoane au fost retrase de pe listele beneficiarilor în urma  verificărilor efectuate de ANAF, deoarece acestea au aveau venituri cumulate mai mari, astfel că cei care nu și-au declarat veniturile corect pentru a beneficia de voucherele sociale riscă să fie amendați.

Lista beneficiarilor este actualizată lunar de către Ministerul Muncii și ulterior verificată de către ANAF, astfel că aceasta poate suferi modificări de la tranșă la alta.

(Jurnal)

